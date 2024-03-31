Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 29th total of 429,400 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.
Cambium Networks Trading Down 2.3 %
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 103,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 110,304 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
