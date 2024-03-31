Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $23.07 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Cardano has a market cap of $23.07 billion and approximately $329.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.50 or 0.05093443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00075419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00018124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,756,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 35,587,929,908 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.