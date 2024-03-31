CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

CMAXW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,459. CareMax has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Get CareMax alerts:

Institutional Trading of CareMax

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.