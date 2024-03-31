Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $14.19 or 0.00020014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $92.26 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,033,315,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,033,095,890.410841 with 174,139,418.160841 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.63395411 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $83,378,956.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

