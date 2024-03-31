Center For Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 380 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 380 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,341. The company has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day moving average is $570.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.