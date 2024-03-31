Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

