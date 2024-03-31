Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after buying an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 18,139,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,581,240. The stock has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

