Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.61. 3,614,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.74. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

