Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 3,469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,570,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 295,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

