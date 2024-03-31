Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.87. 1,119,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

