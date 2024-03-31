Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.