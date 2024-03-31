Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.93. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

