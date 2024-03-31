Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. 4,778,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,161. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.