Claro Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.93. 290,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,233. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

