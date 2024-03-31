Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $169.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

