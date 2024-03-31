Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,180,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,773. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

