Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $1.30 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ISCG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,062. The firm has a market cap of $437.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

