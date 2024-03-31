Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $1.44 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.06. 1,090,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,271. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

