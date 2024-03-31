Coinmetro Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $485.77 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015439 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00023508 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00014759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,589.74 or 0.99901290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00143372 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,591,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,591,099.07 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64799547 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $404.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

