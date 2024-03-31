CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 29th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CLGN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

