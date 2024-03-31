Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 384,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 154,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

