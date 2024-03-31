Comparing RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RealReal and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.93%. Lavoro has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than RealReal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and Lavoro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million 0.75 -$168.47 million ($1.67) -2.34 Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.43 -$50.50 million ($0.98) -6.81

Lavoro has higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealReal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lavoro beats RealReal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

