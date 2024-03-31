Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Complete Solaria by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,274,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Complete Solaria stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Complete Solaria has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Complete Solaria in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

