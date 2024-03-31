Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $648.05 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Compound token can now be bought for about $80.04 or 0.00113277 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $648.05 million and approximately $34.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00039880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017277 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,504 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,495.4298621 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 78.31588077 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $27,917,916.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

