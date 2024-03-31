Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Conduent Stock Up 1.8 %

CNDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 844,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,584. The company has a market cap of $709.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.59. Conduent has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Conduent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Conduent by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Conduent by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 92,370 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

