Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 2,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.
