Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Conifer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 2,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Get Conifer alerts:

About Conifer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.