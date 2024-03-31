Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRVS
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
Further Reading
