Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 273,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

