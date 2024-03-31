Cosmos Price Reaches $12.23 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.78 billion and $118.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.23 or 0.00017252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00026234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

