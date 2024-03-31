Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

BX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.37. 3,132,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

