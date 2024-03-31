Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.