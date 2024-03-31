Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Arista Networks makes up 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 61,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

ANET stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,193. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.42 and a 200-day moving average of $234.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

