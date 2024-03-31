Covenant Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Quanta Services by 113.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.80. 745,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,073. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $262.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

