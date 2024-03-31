Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 4,626,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

