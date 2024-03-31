Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

