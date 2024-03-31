Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $941.26. The company had a trading volume of 245,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $868.71 and its 200-day moving average is $703.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.36.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

