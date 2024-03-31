Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

