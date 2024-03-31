Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $9.36 on Friday, hitting $522.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,237. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

