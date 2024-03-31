Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 29th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

