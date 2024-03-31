Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $449.51 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Decred has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.17 or 0.00039734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $449.51 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00112965 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017246 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,959,074 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

