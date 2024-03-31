Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of EBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

