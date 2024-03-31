Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Shares of GRAB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 24,603,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,316,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Grab’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

