Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 76.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 820,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

