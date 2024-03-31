Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

LW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. 1,407,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.