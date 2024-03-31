Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Vista Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vista Energy worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,748,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Vista Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $41.38. 287,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,789. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

