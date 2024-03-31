Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

