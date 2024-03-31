Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix makes up 2.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 305,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 2,199,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,913. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

