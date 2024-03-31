Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $52.07. 148,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,346. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

