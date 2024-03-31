Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,550 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Embraer by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Embraer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

