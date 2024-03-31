Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Holley worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Holley by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Holley Trading Up 0.2 %

HLLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.46. 216,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.52. Holley Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

