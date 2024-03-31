Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 123,494 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,494 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCVI. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $472,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCVI remained flat at $10.43 on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.